Coronavirus fears limit correctional facility visitation

The Indiana Department of Corrections has announced that it is suspending visitation to certain facilities indefinitely as a precaution against COVID-19.

Three of the facilities are in La Porte County, according to a release from the corrections department.

IDOC says there are no known cases of the coronavirus among its staff or inmates; the suspension of visitation "is precautionary in nature."

The three facilities are the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, the LaPorte Juvenile Correctional Facility and Westville Correctional Facility.

Also affected by the restrictions are Heritage Trail Correctional Facility, Plainfield Correctional Facility and Reception Diagnostic Center in Hendricks County, as well as Marion County's Indiana Women's Prison.

