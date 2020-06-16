Coronavirus cases at nursing homes in Berrien County

At least one Berrien County nursing home has yet to see a single resident become infected with the coronavirus.

COVID-19 testing schedule for South Dakota nursing homes and assisted living centers

Knock on wood, West Woods of Bridgman is the only Berrien county nursing home that is totally coronavirus free.

On the other hand, West Woods facility in Niles has been the county’s hardest hit with 75 residents testing positive and 20 deaths.

West Woods today released a written statement saying,”While we continue to pray for those who are ill, we also are able to celebrate many recoveries and are happy to report that we currently have no active cases of COVID-19 within our community.”

Pine Ridge in St. Joseph has seen 20 residents test positive and two deaths.

Hallmark Living in Benton harbor has seen 19 residents test positive and 16 deaths and River Ridge has seen nine residents test positive and two deaths.

The statistics come from the State of Michigan and cover information self reported by nursing homes between January 1st and June 14th, 2020.

“Well I’m happy to report that here in Berrien County we have not had any new outbreaks in facilities long term care facilities or otherwise in Berrien County for the past week and a half at least,” said Gillian Conrad with the Berrien County Health Department.

Conrad says the Berrien County Health Department feels the state’s nursing home numbers are not 100 percent accurate, but local officials do see signs that things are getting better instead of worse. “From that mass testing event back in late May when the National Guard came to test residents of long term care facilities as well as staff members there were only 10 positive cases that were identified from the more than 400 people that were tested that time.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new executive order that requires all nursing home residents and employees to be tested. Those with negative results are to be retested weekly.

The entire West Woods statement can be found below:

[Niles, MI—June 16, 2020] Executives from West Woods of Niles, a family-owned long-term care community in Niles, today issued the following statement in response to recent diagnoses of COVID-19 within the community.

“Unfortunately, West Woods of Niles, like many long-term care facilities across Michigan, was unable to escape the reach of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are deeply saddened that a number of our residents who had previously tested positive for the virus have passed away. This has been devastating for families and for our staff as we’ve all been forced to say good-bye to too many, too soon.

COVID-19 is relentless and highly contagious and poses specific challenges for senior living facilities.

As has been the case since the beginning of this pandemic, any affected residents will receive supportive treatment in an isolated section of our facility. We implemented testing of residents and staff weeks before the State ordered Universal testing this past Monday. We can also report that we have already completed over a 1,000 COVID-19 tests. We are continuing to carefully follow all care and isolation procedures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and our local health department.

We will continue to test our residents and staff members on a routine basis while we work as a community in the fight against COVID-19. We are providing state officials with daily reports regarding the number of residents impacted to assist in their efforts to track and slow the spread of the disease and are also pleased to realize state and federal access to PPE has eased.

While we continue to pray for those who are ill, we also are able to celebrate many recoveries and are happy to report that we currently have no active cases of COVID-19 within our community. Our amazing team of caregivers has risen to the occasion and is doing its utmost to protect and care for our residents and one another. Their compassion and dedication are absolutely inspiring, and we will continue to do all we can to protect and support them.”