Coronavirus impacts travel, economy and more in Michiana

Testing struggles continue for the coronavirus after testing kits provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were ruled insufficient.

After distributing test kits to all 50 states to begin testing for the disease, the CDC later ruled the tests did not work.

Currently, the CDC along with a number of laboratories are the only ones who can test for coronavirus, meaning states like Indiana will not be able to do any testing until new testing kits that work are redistributed.

“There was a problem with the chemicals that didn’t work the way they were supposed to so that the test weren’t reliable,” St. Joseph County health officer Dr. Mark Fox said.

Meanwhile, Fox advises people stay home if they are sick with any type of respiratory illness, unless they are seeking medical care.

This includes symptoms of coughing, fevers and shortness of breath.

“If you are sick, stay home. Don’t go to work, don’t go to school, don’t go to church, don’t go to the grocery store,” he said.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, 84,119 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, with 62 cases in the U.S. As a result, 2,871 people have died worldwide, none of which were in the U.S. as of Friday. To access live results, click here.

As the number of cases continues to grow globally, major concern for travelers is also growing in the U.S., including in the Hoosier state.

As of Friday evening, six countries have been placed on travel notices ranking the severity from Level 1 to Level 3:

Level 1: Practice Usual Precautions

Level 2: Practice Enhanced Precautions

Level 3: Avoid Nonessential Travel

Those locations include China (Level 3), South Korea (Level 3), Italy (Level 3), Iran (Level 3), Japan (Level 2) and Hong Kong (Level 1).

Several travel agencies tell 16 News Now they are receiving calls from customers who are considering cancelling booked trips this upcoming spring and summer in fear of the coronavirus spreading.

Teri Gordon, a travel agent at Rejuvia Travel in South Bend, says if you plan on going on a trip, plan on having travel insurance to go with it, because there is a chance you may want to cancel.

“If you are going to travel anywhere that is a costly trip, take out travel insurance,“ Gordon said.

And even though it may cost you the extra dollar, Gordon says it’s worth it, especially with all the uncertainty of flying in the air.

“You need to look at ‘am I afraid to go there? Is there a reason I shouldn’t be going there?’ Knowing your trip rules, knowing your cancellation policy, all that is important,” Gordon said.

If you do plan on traveling, however, officials advise to practice good hygiene by doing things such as washing your hands, not touching people who are sick and wearing an N-95 mask to limit any risk of spreading illness.

Gordon says another way to ensure your safety while traveling is signing up for the Smart Traveling Enrollment Program, or STEP.

Signing up for the free service allows government officials to be aware of where you are traveling and enables the U.S. embassy to contact you in an emergency. It also provides the latest safety and security information for your destination country so you can make informed decisions about your travel.

But if you want to make informed decision about the recent plummet in the stock market, financial analysts say it is only temporary.

Stocks extended their losses in the first hour of trading before regaining some lost ground around midday Friday. It is the fifth straight day of losses for stocks.

So what does that mean for the local economy? According to Edward Jones financial analyst Matt Carroll, it means something -- just not a whole lot.

“The fundamentals still look good, jobs still look good, consumer spending still looks good,” Carroll said.

Carroll says the fear of the unknown from the coronavirus has had a direct effect on why the stock market is seeing its worst days since 2008.

“There is a lot of fear around the unknown. Markets do not like the unknown, and until that fear goes away, the market is going to be volatile," he said.

An interactive map from the John Hopkins CSSE shows how coronavirus is spreading. To watch coronavirus cases spread across the world in real time, click here.

