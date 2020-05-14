Corby-Rockne-Ironwood intersection set to close on Friday

The intersection of Corby Blvd., Rockne Dr., and Ironwood Dr. is set to close on Friday.

It's part of an improvement project that includes traffic signal upgrades, new asphalt, storm sewers, street lights, and new curbs and sidewalks.

Detour routes will be in place at all hours of the day until the work is complete with traffic detoured to Twyckenham or Hickory Rd. via McKinley Ave. or Edison Rd.

The closure is in effect until mid-September with the overall improvement project set to be done by the end of October.