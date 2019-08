Corby Boulevard from Ironwood Drive to Manchester Drive will close Wednesday for milling and resurfacing.

Corby Boulevard from Manchester Drive to Hickory Road will remain open through the paving.

Eastbound traffic on Corby Boulevard will detour south on Ironwood Drive, east on McKinley Avenue then north on Hickory Road.

Westbound traffic will follow Hickory Road to McKinley Avenue and then to Ironwood Drive.

Corby Boulevard is expected to reopen Friday, August 9.