Cooling centers open for people in Michiana to beat the heat

A couple of cooling centers will be available to the public as the heat hits Michiana.

The St. Joseph County Emergency Management Agency will have two cooling centers at two South Bend schools. They will be available both Thursday and Friday at Riley High School and Washington High School. Community members can use the gym from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The city of Goshen will have several cooling centers and free access to the city's pool on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

There are three cooling centers available: one at the Salvation Army from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., one at Maple City Chapel from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and one at the Goshen Public Library from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Meanwhile, getting into the city's Shanklin Park Pool will be free Thursday through Saturday.

