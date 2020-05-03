Cooler weather returns for the next week any beyond

Skies will clear this evening and temperatures will take a dive as a weak cold front pushes southward through Michiana. Say goodbye to the warm air of this weekend. We will fall quickly into the 50s this evening and we will get down into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees overnight.

Tomorrow we’re back below normal in the upper 50s. We start with sunshine but clouds will build in later in the day. We will see rain chances return Tuesday, especially Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The cool temperatures will remain through the week with highs in the 50s, and lows many nights in the 30s. Frost will still be possible, so be aware that sensitive plants will need to be covered.

***CORRECTION TO STARLINK VIEWING TIME*** The good pass of the Starlink Satellite train is MONDAY night, not Sunday night.

