Cooler than average temperatures with black ice early Friday

Many developing slick spots this morning as the wind dries everything off, except for puddles on roads and sidewalks. Car doors could be frozen along with black ice developing on overpasses and bridges. Take it slow on the bypass.

Highs top out in the low 40s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

TOnight, we're back down at the freezing point. Clouds move back in with light snow on the radar into Saturday morning.

Lake-effect rain and snow showers on Saturday. Highs in the upper 30s. A chilly home-game at notre dame stadium.

Overall a very cold pattern through next week…