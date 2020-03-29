Cooler temps the next couple days

Windy conditions continue this evening but the winds lighten up a little bit overnight (still breezy). The Wind Advisory ends at 8pm EDT. Spotty showers will still be possible tonight. It will be cooler with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

We could still see some isolated showers to start tomorrow mainly in northern areas, otherwise still breezy with mostly cloudy skies with some breaks in the clouds especially in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40s, but feeling more like 30s. Tuesday will bring mostly cloudy skies as a system passes to our south. Temperatures warm up later in the week with some low chances for rain. Models are trending warmer into the weekend and early next week as well.

