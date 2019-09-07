Cooler temps for Sunday

It’s been nice to see some sunshine today, but we will be seeing more clouds than sun as we finish off the weekend. A weak cold front moves through tonight, but with very little moisture so there’s only a slight chance for a stray shower. Our model shows a little better chance for spotty showers on Sunday, but it still a pretty low chance, especially with drier air in place at the surface. Same for Monday, with our model showing a slight chance for showers mainly early in the day. We’ll have better rain chances mid to late week, but the bigger story will be the return of mid summer temperatures with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 80s mid week with an increase in humidity as well..