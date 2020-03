TUESDAY:

Cooler wake-up temperatures in the upper 20s. A slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies. A high near 49. Southwest winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

TONIGHT:

Few snow showers leading into Wednesday mornin. Low temps just below the freezing point. No accumulation likely.

WEDNESDAY:

A scattered rain/snow mix turning to all rain. Just a few early showers before turning partly cloudy with a high near 44.