*At least 1-2” of accumulating snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning*

Today:

Cloudy with temperatures remaining steady in the middle 30s all day. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. A slight chance of a rain/snow mix.

Tonight:

Cloudy skies. Strong wind chill with a NE wind 10-15 mph. Lows in the middle 20s.

Wednesday:

Snow likely on the radar after 4pm. Cloudy with highs near the freezing point. Snow will accumulate.