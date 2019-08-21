Cooler, less humid weather ahead

Spotty showers and a few rumbles possible tonight as a cold front moves southward through the region. Tomorrow will only bring a slight chance for showers in far southern areas early in the day as the front continues moving southward away from our area. It may take a while for southern areas to see the drier air coming in but it should be much more comfortable for everyone by the end of the day. Then we see a few days with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s with low humidity through Saturday. The temperatures and humidity start to creep again early next week, along with the return of showers and storms.