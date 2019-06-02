Cooler but comfortable and breezy for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds pick up in the afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph. Lots of sunshine today as well, which sticks around into Monday too. By Tuesday, we're back up to more normal temperatures in the mid 70s. We'll stay dry most of the day and then pick up a chance of showers later in the day. We then have chances for showers and storms throughout the rest of the week, though temperatures will be warmer in the upper 70s.