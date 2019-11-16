Cool weekend, but a nice warm up this week

A quiet night expected across Michiana with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall through the 30s this evening, and will be on the chilly side when we head out in the morning with lows near 20 degrees.

Sunday will bring slightly cooler temperatures than today with mostly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance for rain (maybe a few flakes mixing in) in the afternoon, with a better chance for rain and snow Sunday night. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. There will be a slight chance for snow to start Monday, and another slight chance for rain and snow Monday night, though most of the moisture is heading north of our area. Temperatures warm up this week, getting up to near 50 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a storm system that will bring a good chance for rain Wednesday night and Thursday, with perhaps some flakes mixing in Thursday night. Back in the upper 30s for the weekend.

