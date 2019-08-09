Cool weather, cool music at Fridays by the Fountain

Friday's cool weather was perfect for a free concert in downtown South Bend.

The free concert series Fridays by the Fountain continued at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

The featured band was the Memphis Underground, which plays a variety of music from the blues, Motown and more.

Some people from out of town also stopped by to check it all out.

"We always go to the state parks on my son's vacation," Angola resident Joyce Brames said. "… We heard about the music by the fountains, we came in to see it, [and] we're going to have our picnic and lunch."

If you missed Friday's concert, you're in luck. Fridays by the Fountain continues until Aug. 30.

