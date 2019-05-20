Cool conditions Monday for Michiana

TODAY:

As cooler air tracks into Michiana, we’re likely to experience a minor wind chill factor under the influence of a brisk NW breeze. Afternoon highs top out in the middle 50s—a cool May day. We’re mostly cloudy with a few isolated sprinkles.

TONIGHT:

Lows drop way down into the lower 40s overnight. We’re mainly clear with dry conditions into Tuesday.

TUESDAY:

Slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the middle 60s. Still 5-10° below average.Showers possible through the early afternoon along the Michigan/Indiana border.