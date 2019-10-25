Cool, cloudy Friday before a frosty evening settles in

Dry and cool conditions Friday with a high near 50.

Generally cloudy skies until a late break in cloud cover and dinnertime sunshine.

Brisk overnight lows drop into the mid 30s Saturday morning.

Widespread rain arrives after 2pm Saturday, leading into Saturday night. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday with rain ending early Sunday morning.

Dry conditions return early next week but temperatures will steadily drop through the week.

Snow will mix in to a wet weather pattern on or around Halloween.