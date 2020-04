TODAY:

Showers most likely in our southern communities today. On and off activity will bring light rain to Michiana along with temperatures in the upper 50s. A comfortable afternoon under cloudy skies. Winds from the southeast up to 15mph.

TONIGHT:

Lows near 40 degrees. Cloudy skies with mainly dry conditions.

TOMORROW:

A cool breeze from the northeast. With limited sunshine, we may not warm up as much as earlier in the week. Temperatures stall out in the middle 50s. We’re mainly dry and cloudy.