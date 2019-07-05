Cooking with cannabis movement emerges in SW Michigan

The times are changing in the State of Michigan where some say restaurant menus are likely to do the same.

A ‘cooking with cannabis’ movement is emerging.

“Personally I like to use creams and sauces and that's a good way to add the carrier agent,” said Luke Villa, who claims to be the area’s first CBD consultant to the restaurant industry.

Perhaps you’ve heard of ‘fusion cooking:” Villa specializes in infusion cooking.

Whether in its oil or powder form, Villa believes CBD infused food will be the next big thing in the Michigan restaurant industry for much the same reason a spoon full of sugar has long helped the medicine go down.

“There's more to it than just sprinkling into the food, It doesn't necessarily have a good taste, so you want to infuse the products in different ways that hide the taste,” said Villa.

Villa is a 20 year veteran of the restaurant industry who is now working to help local restaurants get CBD infused products on their menus.

Villa also makes CBD infused candies, gummies, and dog treats. ”Different terpenes mixed with CBD create different affects. You can have affects that balance off a depression, you can have things that give you an energetic feel.”

Villa says the average dish will contain about 50 milligrams of CBD and that he is working with local hemp growers to keep his business a farm to table operation.

“With the problem with opioids in our country, a lot of people are turning to CBD and THC but to try to get off of those pills and it helps people get off opiates and it also helps with pain management for anxiety, depression, helps people sleep at night,” said Cannabis Chef Josh Ethridge.

Villa can be reached at lukevillaphotography.com / lukevilla82@gmail.com