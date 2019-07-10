'Cooking-up' storms this Wednesday

TODAY:

A few pop-up thundershowers on the radar before 7am. Light rain will track across Michiana until 10am, finally fizzling out farther east.

Meanwhile, we warm into the upper 80s with high levels of humidity. It will feel like we’re near 100 degrees this afternoon with an intense heat index. Isolated thunderstorms develop once again this afternoon and evening. After 5pm, storms are likely mainly south east of our region, closer to Fort Wayne. No severe weather is likely.

TONIGHT:

Storms wrap up before midnight. Skies gradually clear overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Becoming less humid.

THURSDAY:

Comfortable! Highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry weather.