Convicted killer to be resentenced Thursday

The man who killed a Niles woman in 1993 will be resentenced in court Thursday.

Robert Leamon was convicted of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Becky Stowe.

Leamon buried Stowe’s body in a shallow grave. Investigators did not find her remains until 27 months later.

Leamon was 16 at the time of the murder. Stowe was 15.

He’s eligible for resentencing after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled mandatory life without parole sentences unconstitutional for juveniles.

Leamon’s new sentence with an opportunity for parole begins at 2 p.m. Thursday in Cass County, Michigan.

