Convicted killer gets 50 years for 2018 American Legion bar shooting

A convicted killer was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday for the 2018 shooting death of 25-year-old Theodore "Teddy" Braun.

Bruce Bennett (left) sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2018 shooting death of Theodore "Teddy" Braun (right).

Sixty-year-old Bruce Bennett will serve 45 years for a murder and additional 5 years for gun enhancement.

Family and friends are still at a loss of words since Braun was shot and killed at American Legion Post 284 in South Bend on December 14, 2018.

The shooting happened at the same place Braun worked, where he was celebrating a promotion off duty.

Adam Jordaneck, one of Braun’s best friends, was emotional after learning Braun’s killer, Bruce was sentenced on Friday to 50 years behind bars.

"I am really happy he is going to get what he deserves and I believe there is life after death and I'm sure he'll get his there too,” Jordanek said.

Standing next to him was American Legion Post 284 1st vice commander James Galvas. He is the same guy who bravely fought the gun away from Bennett moments after Braun was shot and killed.

“When I seen Teddy hit the floor, all I could do is concentrate on getting that gun out of Bruce’s hand because he not only shot Teddy, he put other lives in that legion in danger,” Galvas says.

According to court documents, Braun was shot after trying to restrain Bennett after he had struck multiple objects with his car in the post parking lot.

“When the shot came out, there were people that ran towards the shooter and disarmed him. You had people that ran towards Teddy to help him. There was a guy there that works for the post office that gave the shirt off his back to try and stop the bleeding on Teddy. One of the things we learned is American Legion is quite the family and when Teddy died, everybody there felt it,” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Eric Thamashasky says.

After the sentencing was over, both Galvas and Jordanek had one last message for the man they loved so much.

“We love you Teddy. You were a good kid,” Galvas said.

“Where we going man? Where we going?” Jordanek said looking up into the sky.

Bennett did have a chance to speak before the court Friday. He said he apologizes to Braun’s family and that “it should have never happened.”

However, Bennett says he will be appealing the court's decision.