Convicted killer tries to shed life sentence

Hundreds of convicted murderers have a chance to leave their life sentences behind. The convicts in question were all sentenced for killings they committed as juveniles.

In order for a life sentence to stick, a new sentencing hearing must be held to prove the lifer is incapable of rehabilitation.

“I would like to see him have another chance,” Kathy Opick, the mother of convicted murderer Robert Leamon, said Thursday in a Cass County courtroom.

It seems safe to say there would not be a dry eye in the house if Leamon were allowed to come home. Both mother and son were clutching Kleenex and fighting back tears.

“When I went through trial and I heard of the monster that I was described as, I was disgusted in myself, and I knew that I had to change, I knew that I had to be better,” Leamon said during his time on the stand.

By "better," Leamon meant better than what he did at the age of 16 when he strangled to death Becky Stowe, his 15-year-old pregnant girlfriend, and buried her body in a shallow graves on his cousin’s farm.

“I started taking classes. I signed up for a lot that I didn’t get into. I started reading books that my stepfather, Buzz, sent me. I started looking in internally to a greater degree. And it was a long process, it didn’t happen overnight. It didn’t, it’s not magic, it takes a period of time for these things to unfold, to come to grips with the things you’ve done that are so bad in life,” Leamon testified.

Thursday's testimony from a retired corrections worker indicated that Leamon’s behavior in prison has been downright good.

“No anger management issues, no violence, no fights,” Richard Stapleton said.

Leamon has just seven misconduct citations during 22 years behind bars. The most recent was issued 15 years ago.

Leamon has held jobs in food service and in horticulture, even co-writing a book to help others identify and control their criminal characteristics.

“It demonstrates that he is rehabilitated,” Stapleton testified.

The judge indicated that he would rule at a later date.

“The question is, are we still mad at Rob, or are we scared of him? And we have every reason to be mad -- no one needs to forgive Rob. But if he -- by all the experts, by the parole board, by psychological evaluations, by risk assessments -- can be demonstrated as rehabilitated, safe to reenter society, we have no reason to be scared of him,” said Sofia Nelson with the Michigan State Appellate Defender Office.

