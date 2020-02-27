Convicted fugitive from Bridgman to appear in court on more charges

A convicted fugitive from Bridgman, who was on the run for years, will appear in court on several more charges.

According to our partners at The Herald Palladium, 53-year-old William Stanson pleaded guilty on Tuesday to contempt of court and sentenced to 93 days in jail. Stanson failed to appear for his sentencing in August of 2015.

Stanson was captured and taken into custody by authorities in Mexico on February 4, 2020.

Stanson is still facing new charges, including four counts of criminal sexual contact.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for those charges filed by state police.

In 2015, Stanson was charged with first degree sexual assault of a minor and accosting a minor. He will be sentenced on the original charge on March 30th at 1:30 p.m.

