Conventional Wisdom: Local nuns are among Irish faithful

Echoeing through the halls of the Church of our Lady of Loretto are the sounds of Notre Dame's biggest cheerleaders. Sister Joan and Sister Carolita have both been dedicated Fighting Irish fans since they were young. They now serve as nuns at The Church of Our Lady of Loretto, less than a mile from Notre Dame Stadium.

The two women took a vow to serve God through every new twist and turn life had to offer. It's that dedication and loyalty that's shaped their fan hood for Notre Dame. "What I like about them the most is that they win," Sister Carolita said. "They have a good spirit and they play as a team."

The sisters aren't the only nuns in town cheering Notre Dame on. "I get a little carried away," said Sister Barbara Ann. "I am probably one of the biggest fans of Notre Dame Football." SIster Barbara Ann resides on the quiet hilltop convent Sisters of Saint Francis.

She's been a loyal fan for decades and her enthusiasm even landed her a spot on NBC's national promo for last year's Notre Dame Michigan game. In it, she showcased her most prized Fighting Irish possession: a music box.

The three women have been excited for tonight's game since the final whistle blew last season. They'll be watching from tailgating parties at the convents, cheering on their beloved Notre Dame.