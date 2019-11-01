Controversial transition atop Michigan City PD complete

The Michigan City Police Department’s only African American female is now one of only two assistant chiefs.

Det. Jillian Ashley has spent 12 years on the force and was picked for the post today.

“And so I want to make sure everybody understands this, what I felt from everybody from the first thought to now here I am,

I’ve never felt any different and I credit that to all the men and women here that is a part of our team. This is a family,” said Ashley.

Newly named Assistant Chief Dave Cooney will round out the new administration of newly named Chief Dion Campbell.

Cooney is a 14 year law enforcement veteran who has led a SWAT team that has served 65 warrants for the drug task force without any injuries or shootings.

“When this came up, under the circumstances, I was hesitant, of course and with a few conversations with Chief Campbell and his vision for the future, we really want to get our men and women of this police department back to feeling like a family,” said a visually choked up Dave Cooney.

Today seemed to mark the promotion of two individuals who are no strangers when it comes to overcoming obstacles.

“One of the reasons I decided not to wear the rank and file suit was I wanted people to see our human-ness again. I wanted us as officers to remember that we're human and we're dealing with people and just kind of bring back the common sense to this entire world that we're living in now,” Chief Campbell said.

Last week, the previous chief and his two assistants resigned after Mayor Ronald Meer claimed there were political motives behind the arrest of his stepson on drug charges.

“I never would have wanted to come in under these circumstances,” the chief said. “But I felt like I needed to step up to the plate because I’m a lifelong resident of our city and I truly love our city.”

Chief Campbell promised to be tough on crime but fair and equitable to all.