Consulting firm allows Buttigieg to release names of clients

The McKinsey consulting firm says that it will allow Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to release the identities of the clients he served when he worked for them a decade ago.

McKinsey said in a statement Monday that it had informed Buttigieg that he could reveal information about the organizations he served from 2007 to 2010.

Buttigieg had been under scrutiny for refusing to discuss the three years he spent working for the consulting firm, pointing to the nondisclosure agreement he signed.

