Construction worker killed in Kosciusko Co. crash

A construction worker was killed in a crash in Kosciusko County Friday afternoon.

The crash, which killed 29-year-old Ben Fisher, happened around 2 p.m. on State Road 13 near Waco Drive, according to Kosciusko County dispatch.

No information on the driver was immediately available.

The collision is under investigation, and 16 News Now is expecting a crash report to be filed Monday.

