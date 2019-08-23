Construction to resume on SB East Bank high-rise with grocer, pharmacy

Details on a project to build an 11-floor high-rise on South Bend's East Bank are a bit more clear.

The city redevelopment commission and developer Dave Matthews agreed on specifics for a full-service grocery store and pharmacy in the building.

The decisions comes after Martin's Super Markets, which is under new ownership, pulled out of the development.

Matthews said the progress is "a good step forward that gives those overseeing the city's investment more comfort in the process."

He added that he's confident he will partner with a firm to create the 6,000-square-foot grocery store.

In the agreement, the store must sell fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh and uncooked meats, and dairy products. It also must provide three of the following four categories: canned food, frozen food, dry groceries and baked goods, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Shoppers should also be able to find ethnic options and have a "cohesive and seamless" experience from entry to checkout and payment.

The pharmacy must be licensed, stocked with common prescription drugs, common over-the-counter drugs and offer other common pharmacy consumer items.

Matthews told 16 News Now construction will ramp back up in September.

A city spokesperson said the leaders will recommend to the South Bend Board of Public Works that bids be awarded for the project.

The spokesperson also sent the following statement on the new agreement:

“The City worked with developer David Matthews to further define and clarify the expectations regarding a grocery store and pharmacy in regards to the proposed Commerce Center project. This definition was approved by the Redevelopment Commission as part of an addendum to the original development agreement with Commerce Center Development, LLC.”

