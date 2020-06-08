Congresswoman Walorski praises local demonstrators for keeping things peaceful

Indiana Second District Congresswoman Jackie Walorski praised local demonstrators for keeping things peaceful.

She says two years ago congress tackled prison reform and now is the time to reform policing.

“I believe the solution is in this country the solution will be drive by bipartisan conversations and it won't be driven by just politicians but I think when you have grass roots movements like we've seen, then folks are ready for dialogue,” Congresswoman Walorski said.

Congresswoman Walorski toured Saint Joseph Health System's Mishawaka Medical Center to keep up to date on the coronavirus fight.

