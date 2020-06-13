Congressman, mayors attend peace march in Berrien County Saturday

Hundreds gathered for another peace march in Berrien County Saturday, to continue to speak out against racial injustice.

The two neighboring cities - St. Joe and Benton Harbor - came together to protest not only George Floyd's death, but all inequalities happening across our country.

Mayors Michael Garey and Marcus Muhammad addressed the crowd before walking.

"And work collaboratively to dismantle systemic racism and rebuild... We must recognize that this will not be easy. We will sweat. We will get dust on us...," Garey said.

"We are here because of the word hope. We are here because I think we are hoping to see a better society," Muhammad said.

Also in attendance, Congressman Fred Upton.

The march started on Wayne Street in St. Joe, Michigan.

Demonstrators then proceeded around the bluff; and eventually crossed the bridge over to Benton Harbor.

Police officers escorted protesters.

“We are here to support equality and justice. The incident that happened in Minneapolis we do not support that officer's actions. We want to bring everybody of all races together...," said Director of Public Safety for the St. Joseph Michigan Police Department, Steve Neubecker.

"When we fight together, we are stronger together, and when we work together we are stronger together, and it speaks volumes. You know, all police are not bad. You have some bad apples. We respect law enforcement and we are grateful for their support," said organizer Trenton Bowens.

The protest ended at Dwight Mitchell Park with a a candle ceremony, moment of silence, prayer and music.

The march was organized by the Benton Harbor Coalition of Community organization and the S.H.A.R.P Foundation.