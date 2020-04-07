Congressman Upton tells Michiganders when to expect stimulus checks

There was ‘stimulating’ conversation today as Michigan Sixth District Congressman Fred Upton held tele-town hall meeting.

Representative Upton said he expects the first of the $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks to be cut in a week and a half.

“The first checks will go to those that have an existing federal automatic deposit so if you’re on Social Security, if you’re a veteran receiving some kind of disability or other issue, if you have that automatic deposit from Social Security or those types of federal agencies you should be at the head of the line for getting these checks, or if you have filed your income taxes in 2018 or 2019 electronically.”

$1,200 checks will go to single filers with incomes below $75,000 or Married couples who earn less than 150-thousand dollars.

Representative Upton also indicated that small businesses in southwest Michigan were showing big time interest in a federal loan program designed to keep employees on the payroll. Rep. Upton said he checked in with five banks with a heavy Berrien County presence.

“First National Bank they’ve done 100, they’ve approved 174 loans totaling $80 million and they’ve got another hundred that are in the works in the next day or two.

Edgewater Bank, they’ve approved 81 loans for $16 million and they, and they expect to be at 100 a little bit later today. Consumers Credit Union, 101 loans approved, $15 million, they expect 200 more loans to approve in the next day or two.”

Rep. Upton reports a total of 484 loans in southwest Michigan totaling $125 million with the average loan being $250,000.

Upton says the two month loans will be forgiven if employers avoid laying off employees.