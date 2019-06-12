Congregation of Holy Cross identifies clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse

The Congregation of Holy Cross has released the names of clergy members who have credible sexual abuse claims against them.

Click here to read the letter released Wednessday from Fr. William Lies, CSC, provincial superior of the United States Province of Priests and Brothers of the Congregation of Holy Cross.

Click here to see the full list of clergy from the Congregation of Holy Cross.

The list released Wednesday includes the following people and any local parishes they were affiliated with. The full list includes information about when the allegations were received.

Rev. John Fitzgerald, CSC: University of Notre Dame

Rev. Paul Lebrun, CSC: Little Flower Catholic Church (South Bend)*

Rev. Ralph Luczak, CSC: Christ the King Parish (South Bend)*

Rev. Archibald McDowell, CSC: University of Notre Dame

Rev. Louis L. Meyer, CSC: Holy Cross Parish (South Bend)

Rev. Cornelius Ryan, CSC: Little Flower Parish (South Bend); St. Joseph, Hessen Cassel (Ft. Wayne)*

Rev. Edgar Szmanski, CSC: St. Casimir Parish, St. Hedwig Parish, St. Stanislaus Parish (South Bend)

Rev. James Trepanier, CSC: Holy Cross Parish (South Bend); St. Pius X Parish (Granger)*

Rev. David Verhalen, CSC: University of Notre Dame

Randall Blum, CSC (seminarian): Christ the King Parish (South Bend)

Last year, the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend released their own list of those credibly accused of abuse of a minor.

* These clergy members were named on the list from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend





From the Congregation of Holy Cross:



In a letter released today, Fr. William Lies, CSC, provincial superior of the United States Province of Priests and Brothers of the Congregation of Holy Cross, provided a list naming individuals of the U.S. Province who have credible sexual abuse claims against them, dating back to the 1940s. The most recent incident for which an accusation of sexual abuse of a minor has been made was in 1991.

In his letter, Fr. Lies apologizes to victim-survivors and their families, and acknowledges peoples' frustration, anger and sadness in the face of the problem of the sexual abuse of children within the Catholic Church, and with its mishandling. "I also share your desire for transparency and healing," stated Fr. Lies. "It is for this reason I am writing today to release the list."

Fr. Lies also acknowledges the efforts made by Holy Cross and other religious communities and dioceses for the protection of children and young people. Attached to Fr. Lies' letter were the measures that the U.S. Province has had in place to ensure a culture of safety in all province ministries, including following the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People and certification by Praesidium, Inc. Praesidium is an independent organization that ensures compliance with the highest national standards for protecting children, and certifies mandatory safe environment training for all priests, brothers, and men in formation.

In closing, Fr. Lies encourages anyone who has been sexually abused by a Holy Cross religious to contact law enforcement, as well as the U.S. Province through its victim assistance coordinator, Fr. Peter Jarret, CSC, at pjarret@holycrossusa.org or (574) 631-1126.

The letter from the Provincial and list of credibly accused are both available via the homepage of the Province website, www.HolyCrossUSA.org, and will continue to be accessible via SafeEnvironment.HolyCrossUSA.org, which also hosts a .pdf of the Province's Policy on Response to Allegations of Sexual Abuse of Minors, which articulates the Province's procedural actions, prevention and treatment measures, along with steps to assist victims.

