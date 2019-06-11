Condo project wins riverfront site over community boathouse proposal



And the winner is….

The City of Elkhart put a prime piece of riverfront property off Jackson Boulevard up for sale.

Today, members of the Elkhart Redevelopment Commission had to choose between two competing offers.

In the end, the winner was Portage Place Development and its $10 to $12 million plans to build 21 high end condos with roof top gardens and boat slips.

“That site has been vacant or unoccupied for a long time, most of my life,” said Portage Place member David Weaver. “I'm a resident born and raised in Elkhart, Indiana and we're extremely excited to see the momentum of redevelopment in the community.”

The proposed project that lost out called for a community funded boathouse that would be open to the public and serve the area’s river rowing needs.

“We are very disappointed. Team Rowing worked very hard. I believe we have the support of the community behind us. We are disappointed that this board chose to give the last piece of property on the upper St. Joe River to 21 people for their private use,” said Team Rowing’s Tom Schoff. “Our plan, as you know included public use for the site, which is what it should have been.”

Weaver points out that the housing inventory in Elkhart is at an all-time low of 280 units. “There’s nowhere for people to live in our community so it’s really exciting that we’re bringing new product, fresh product to market that’s never been built in our community.”

Weaver seemed sympathetic to the cause of its competitor—team rowing.

“Regardless of the decision from the redevelopment commission that if row or crew is that important to our community, which I think it would be fantastic that it continues,

and that it continues at a different site. The regatta was an amazing and nostalgic part of a lot of Elkhart residents bringing up or growing up and we didn’t have that crew house so it would be great to see that energy and excitement get around the regatta and get around the crew house, maybe just at a different location. If there’s any way we can help with that, we’d love to.”

But Shoff claims Team Rowing looked at 13 or 14 spots along the river “but from a safety standpoint, and that’s what we were with, safety of the kids, that spot the Alick’s property was the best location because of the straightness of the river there, the calmness of the water.”

