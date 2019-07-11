2nd Annual Concours d'Elegance at Copshaholm

The second annual Concours d'Elegance at Copshaholm will be held July 13th as the premier celebration of automotive design and styling in Northern Indiana.

Thursday on Newscenter 16 at Noon, Lindsay Stone was joined by Andrew Beckman, an Archivist at the Studebaker Museum, to talk more about the event.

75 vehicles will be on display around the grounds of the Copshaholm House Museum..

"We like to have a little fun, but it's also a great way to see some automobiles you are not going to see anywhere else," Andrew Beckman said.

The event is from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Tickets are $15.

If you are a member of the Studebaker National Museum or The History Museum tickets are $5.

To learn more about this one-day event, click here

