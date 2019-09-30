Concord school bus involved in collision

A Concord school bus was involved in a collision Monday morning, but nobody was injured.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. Monday at the entrance to Old Farm Apartments.

A Concord Community Schools bus was turning east out of the Old Farm Apartments subdivision onto West Mishawaka Road.

A vehicle that was already heading eastbound on West Mishawaka Road swerved to avoid a collision but struck the side mirror of the bus, breaking the car's right rear window.

At the time, the bus was transporting four Concord Intermediate School students and one Concord High School student.

Students were evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel and were found to be uninjured. Parents of the students were notified.

Neither driver reported injuries.

There was minor damage to the bus's left side mirror.

The students were transported to school in the same bus with a different driver. State and district protocols for bus-related incidents were followed, according to Concord Community Schools.

