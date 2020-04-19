Concord High sophomore surprised for sweet 16 with birthday parade

Birthdays are special, and turning sixteen can mean even more to some.

But any celebration is tough to pull off with the stay at home order in effect.

16 News Now learned how one Concord High School sophomore got the sweet sixteen party she never saw coming.

Aja Anderson said she didn't have high expectations for her birthday this year

"Nothing crazy just a few birthday wishes but that's about it," she said.

So when she saw firetrucks parading down her street followed by friends and family.

"I didn't know what was about to happen," Aja said. "I've seen a few things like this on different apps when people are getting surprised because of the coronavirus pandemic. I did not know all this was going to happen."

It was a surprise her parents worked on for weeks.

"I got my buddy Gene to get the fire trucks," said Aja's father Elgin Anderson. "I got--did you see the State Police? That's my buddy. And then after that her mom worked on her friends. Because I don't know any of those people, her mom did all that."

Aja's brother told me they haven't had the best luck with his sister's birthdays even before the pandemic.

"Normally, Aja doesn't have hot birthdays," said Aja's brother Tre'shaun Warren. "Normally they're rained out all the time and we never really get to do anything."

But her sweet sixteen went exactly according to plan.

"My mom told me she was going to be planning a surprise for Aja so I'm like, 'I'm down' and it just happened to be nice outside so we lit!" Warren said.

Even though this party had to be spent at a safe social distance, Aja says her sixteenth takes the cake for best birthdays.

"Definitely number one. I've never had anything like this before," she said.

Turning a tough situation, into a lifelong memory.

Aja is not only a cheerleader at Concord High, she's also taking four college classes at the same time.

All before turning 16.