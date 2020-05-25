Concord Community Schools to work with health department for in-person graduation

Concord Community Schools announced on Monday that they have developed a plan to hold an in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.

The plan needs to be approved by Elkhart County Health Department Officials.

Concord still plans to hold a virtual ceremony on Monday, June 29 at 7:00 p.m.

The in-person graduation ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Monday, July 20.

For the in-person graduation, the following guidelines will be in place.

-Guests will be limited to 2 per graduate to allow for social distancing.

-We must group the Class of 2020 into smaller segments.

-Approximately 40 students will participate in each session.

-Families will need to exit the campus after their student completes their walk across the stage in an effort to avoid a large group exiting at the same time.

-Individuals will be required to wear a face mask or covering.

-Recorded music will be utilized.

Students will need to respond to an email with an RSVP by June 5.

By July 3, families will need to give the names of guests and sign a waiver.

In their announcement, Concord Community Schools said:

As always, any decision we make will be with the safety of our students, staff, and community in mind. We anticipate and will require families to adhere to very specific guidelines from the local health department for the safety of everyone involved.

Anyone who does not feel comfortable gathering in the larger group is encouraged to participate in the virtual graduation.

