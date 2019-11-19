Concord Community Schools superintendent announces retirement plans

Concord Community Schools Superintendent Tim Tahara has announced plans to retire.

His last day will be June 30, and then he says he'll be spending more time with family.

Tahara started his work in education as a fifth grade teacher at Ox Bow Elementary in 1982.

He served as the assistant superintendent for Concord from 2010 to 2018 ahead of becoming superintendent.

Assistant Superintendent Scott Kovatch will serve as acting superintendent until an interim has been named.

The school board is making plans to start the hiring process.