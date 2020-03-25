Concord Community Schools employee tests positive for coronavirus

Concord Community Schools reported Wednesday that a school employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

From Concord Community Schools:

Concord Community Schools learned today that a school employee has tested positive with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the first and only confirmed case among our students and staff.

The individual works at Concord Intermediate School. Concord Community Schools will not be releasing the employee’s name or position within the school.

The employee was not at work while showing symptoms of COVID-19. Schools have been closed to students since March 13 and staff since March 16 and will be cleaned thoroughly during the closure.

“Compassion is how we manage through these difficult times. We are extending compassion to our students, staff and Concord families during this unprecedented national pandemic. Our thoughts are with this employee, the employee’s family, and the Concord community,” Concord Community Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Denise Seger said.

“We encourage our community to stay safe by following the advice of local, state, and national health officials, including practicing good hygiene, contacting medical professionals if symptoms present, and ensuring that social distancing is taking place.”

Concord Community Schools students and staff have been asked to work from home until at least May 1, following an executive order by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The Concord Community Schools employee was among the 5 confirmed cases announced in Elkhart County thus far. The statewide total is now 477 confirmed cases.

This is all of the information we have available at this time.