The University of Notre Dame says youth hockey events have brought in $12.5 million to the local economy.

There were 26 events hosted at the Compton Family Ice Arena during the 2018-2019 academic year. The events drew more than 38,000 visitors to Michiana and resulted in more than 22,000 bookings at local hotels.

Meanwhile, another economic boost is on the way. Hockey time alone will occupy the facility on 12 weekends during the upcoming school year.