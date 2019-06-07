Complaint about meth use in front of kids leads to arrests

A complaint about meth use in the presence of children led to an investigation and the arrests of four people in Kosciusko County.

The complaint was made in early May about a home in the 100 block of N. Henry Street in Milford.

The NET 43 team, with the assistance of Indiana State Police SWAT, raided the home Thursday afternoon.

Police say the search warrant was executed with the knowledge that there were no children in the home at the time.

Methamphetamine, paraphernalia, scales and ammunition were found in the home, according to police.

Jeffrey Fisher, a 33-year-old from Milford, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

Katelynd Landess, a 23-year-old from Mishawaka, was arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

Kali Ohman, 27, was arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

Matthew Smiechowski, a 25-year-old from Elkhart, was arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) 43 is a collaborative law enforcement unit, consisting of officers from the Warsaw and Winona Lake Police Departments, the Indiana State Police and the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office.


