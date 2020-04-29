Company says drug proved effective against coronavirus in US study

A biotech company says its experimental drug has proved effective against the new coronavirus in a major U.S. government study that put it to a strict test.

Gilead Sciences’s remdesivir would be the first treatment to pass such a test against the virus, which has killed more than 218,000 people since it emerged late last year.

The study tested remdesivir versus usual care in about 800 hospitalized coronavirus patients around the world.

The main result is how long it takes patients to recover.

Gilead gave no details on results Wednesday but said an announcement would come soon.

The National Institute of Health, which ran the study, had no immediate comment.

