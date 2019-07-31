Company releases statement after gas station fuel mix-up

A gas company has released a statement after several drivers reported problems stemming from an apparent fuel mix-up at a North Liberty gas station.

On Monday, 16 News Now brought viewers the story of Dan Holmes, who said that his truck broke down and would not start after he filled his diesel tank at the Phillips 66 in North Liberty.

He said an auto shop told him the minimal cost to rid his truck of gasoline will be $1,200, and that figure does not include engine repairs.

Part of the statement says the diesel tank at the station was filled with premium gasoline delivered by a third-party carrier on July 20. The diesel was shut off, and efforts to restore the tank are underway.

Impacted consumers should contact Tom at Atlas Oil at 313-662-3694.

