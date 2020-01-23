Company donates equipment to Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart

Ivy Tech Community College received a generous donation Thursday from a local company to help train its machine tool technology students.

MSC, a solution-based company that helps manufacturers across the country, presented Ivy Tech with a new device used to magnify images for measurements.

The addition of this piece will serve as yet another tool to help train local students to meet the needs of the local workforce.

"We're really excited about it. We currently have about 75 students in our program now," Chancellor Dr. David Balkin said. "And candidly, anything we can do to better prepare our students to transition smoothly into the industry, we're focused on doing."

Experts say it's critical that manufacturers verify the parts they are making meet exact requirements and quality standards. They say the equipment will train Ivy Tech students to do just that.

