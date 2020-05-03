Community surprises Plymouth teen battling inoperable brain tumor

Earlier today, a caravan drove past the home of a middle-schooler from Plymouth to raise his spirits while he fights for his life.

16 News Now learned how encouragement from the community is one of the things fueling his fight.

These past few months have been physically and emotionally draining for Jaisyn Reese, fighting a scary diagnosis at St. Judes Children's hospital in Memphis.

His community drove by to lift his spirits while Jaisyn is at home, before he heads back to St. Judes.

"He's getting ready to go on a five week clinical study at St. Jude, and we're just here to give them lots of love and support and encouragement as they are on this next part of their journey," said family friend and organizer Rachel Anders.

These uncertain times have been especially tough for Jaisyn. His parents say they're taking everything one day at a time.

"He's O.K. but he's been kind of a little depressed. A little down, but he's feeling overwhelmed. He's just been taking everything in so much he doesn't know how to react," said his father Emanuel Reese.

"He misses his friends so with everything that's going on with the world right now it's been extra difficult," said his mother Angie Reese.

While his community is here today to encourage Jaisyn, he's been an inspiration to them ever since he started fighting his illness.

"He truly is a hero to all of us, and a hero is a person that goes up against insurmountable odds and faces it with courage and determination. Jaisyn probably doesn't feel really brave right now but he is because he's paving the way for possibly a cure to this disease in the future," Anders said.

Cheering him on every step of the way.

You can help the Reese family in their fight by donating to their gofundme page