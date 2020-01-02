Community reacts, asks for change after tragic St. Joseph County pond crash

Flowers lie along a pond in St. Joseph County just two days after a devastating pond crash that left two dead and two critical on New Year's Eve.

Police say the roads were icy Tuesday -- the day 31-year-old Brooke Kleven was driving eastbound on University Drive. In the back seat was 4-year-old son James, 2-year-old daughter Natalie, and 3-month-old son Hendrix.

“All the roads were bad. It was nasty out there,” Granger resident Cle Rector told 16 News Now Thursday.

When Kleven attempted to turn on University Court, police stated in a press release on Thursday that Kleven “failed to navigate a curve” causing the vehicle to slip off the roadway and into a retention pond.

A short time after, emergency crews responded to the scene. When they arrived, police say they found the vehicle fully submerged under water with Kleven and her three children inside.

After several minutes under water, crews were able to pull everyone out of the vehicle, the last one being 3-month-old Hendrix.

Unfortunately, both James and Natalie died as a result of the pond crash. As for Kleven and baby Hendrix, they are currently in critical condition.

Rector, who drove by the pond hours before the incident, says he is heartbroken but believes this tragedy could have been prevented.

“My heart goes out to him and it shouldn’t have happened. Somebody, multiple somebodies should have seen better, should have anticipated that this was a situation looking for trouble,” Rector says.

Keeping that in mind, 16 News Now reached out to landscaping companies to learn more about retention ponds and their use. A Mishawaka company that spoke off camera says the depth and size of the ponds are based on the amount of water runoff in the area.

They added that with the location of the pond that there should be some sort of barrier to prevent vehicles from sliding into the water.

The head engineer for the City of Mishawka wasn't in on Thursday to comment on why that pond is there and why it is so deep.

As for the community, many people took the the time to come by the pond Thursday with flowers, candles, and a prayer for the family hoping that Kleven and her son pull through.

“I feel sorry for the family. I hope that the mother and the one child recover. It didn’t need to happen,” Rector said.

In addition to the ongoing Fatal Crash Team investigation into the accident, 16 News Now has learned the St. Joseph County 911 is conducting their own investigation into their response to see it they could have "responded quicker, and more accurately". One employee is currently on leave and we're told it's non-disciplinary at this time.