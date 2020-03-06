Community reacts after special prosecutor reveals findings

South Bend Mayor James Mueller hosted a community conversation forum at the County-City building to discuss Friday morning's press conference announcing the police-involved shooting of a man last June was justified.

A special prosecutor announced that Sgt. Ryan O'Neill's shooting of Eric Logan was a justified use of force.

Joining the mayor at the community forum Friday afternoon were South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruzkowski, Common Council President Tim Scott and community residents.

Mueller kicked the conversation off by saying he, too, was confused about some of the findings in the report.

“There was no video during some of the most critical moments of the case. We may never know the full truth,” Mueller said.

Ruzkowski followed by saying the death of Eric Logan is like losing a family member to the South Bend community.

“I absolutely 100% with my entire life believe South Bend is a family. Don't care what color we are, don't care what gender we are, what uniform we wear or don't wear -- we are a family, and a family member in South Bend lost their life at the hands of another family member,” Ruzkowski stated.

Community members voiced their concerns as well. Many of them looking for a way to mend the fracture between the community and police.

“It’s obvious we have issues with our police. What’s going to be done about it? History keeps repeating itself," a resident said.

Mueller says Friday afternoon was the start of more community conversations to come. A second community conversation is schedule for next Thursday evening.

