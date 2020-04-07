Community rallies behind healthcare workers at Spectrum Health Lakeland

In response to this coronavirus pandemic, community members, donors, and organizations have come together to support those serving on the frontlines at Spectrum Health Lakeland.

The Wood Foundation has donated $25,000 to the healthcare system.

Whirlpool Corporation recently donated a large supply of hand sanitizer, hand soap, and medical gloves.

Amway in Grand Rapids donated hand sanitizer for use throughout Spectrum Health facilities.

Lakeshore Public Schools have loaned 150 iPads for use in Telehealth visits.

